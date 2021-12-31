Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc Buys Black Knight Inc, RadNet Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Baxter International Inc, Discovery Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Beck Mack & Oliver Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Black Knight Inc, RadNet Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, 1stdibs.com Inc, sells Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Baxter International Inc, Discovery Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc. As of 2021Q4, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC
  1. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 2,413,859 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 862,396 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  3. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,153,634 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  4. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 318,575 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  5. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 686,236 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 714,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Ashtead Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $300.03 and $348.27, with an estimated average price of $329.68. The stock is now traded at around $284.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Toast Inc (TOST)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.58 and $3.91, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RadNet Inc (RDNT)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in RadNet Inc by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,535,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 285,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in 1stdibs.com Inc by 114.93%. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 273,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Patria Investments Ltd by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $17.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 163,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 231.30%. The purchase prices were between $5.7 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 208,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Tricon Residential Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 349,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Sold Out: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in American National Group Inc. The sale prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Sold Out: Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97.



