Beck Mack & Oliver Llc Buys Black Knight Inc, RadNet Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Baxter International Inc, Discovery Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Black Knight Inc, RadNet Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Ashtead Group PLC, 1stdibs.com Inc, sells Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Baxter International Inc, Discovery Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc. As of 2021Q4, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Blackstone Inc (BX) - 2,413,859 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 862,396 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,153,634 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 318,575 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 686,236 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 714,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Ashtead Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $300.03 and $348.27, with an estimated average price of $329.68. The stock is now traded at around $284.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.58 and $3.91, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in RadNet Inc by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,535,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 285,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in 1stdibs.com Inc by 114.93%. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 273,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Patria Investments Ltd by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $17.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 163,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 231.30%. The purchase prices were between $5.7 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 208,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Tricon Residential Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 349,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in American National Group Inc. The sale prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97.