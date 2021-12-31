Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. Buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 768,007 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.88%
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 156,268 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.51%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 216,769 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  4. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 29,749 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  5. CDW Corp (CDW) - 45,076 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 105,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.



