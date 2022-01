Google parent Alphabet ( GOOG , Financial )( GOOGL , Financial ) was the Fund’s top contributor for 2021, gracing the Fund’s top-contributor list in all four quarters. Alphabet shares rose 65% in 2021, while its earnings appeared on track to double. Even after these gains, we believe the stock continues to trade at a discount.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com