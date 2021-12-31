Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Blink Charging Co, Robinhood Markets Inc, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF

- New Purchases: HOOD, COMT, CNYA, MOON, FINX, PWB, VPC, ACTV, EEM, SQEW, HACK, JKG, XAR, SLYG, IAU, XSD, IWB,
- Added Positions: BLNK, SPY, VB, AIA, AMZN, XLY, XLF, IJR, XLK, IEMG, VOX, VTI, EMB, VWO, XLV, IBB, V, REZ, ILPT, XLI, VRP, XLP, PG, AAPL, FB, BRK.B, JPM, SCHD, ICLN, PFF, ABNB, TWLO, NXPI, LQD, NVDA, ADSK, FOUR, LYFT, ABBV, WDAY, FLT, MRK, TER, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, MCHI, AAXJ, ARKF, QQQ, XLE, ARKW, ITA, BABA, ITEQ, XLC, XBI, GOOGL, SAN, HYG, PBW, SQ, LRCX, ARKG, ANET, GPN, PCY, AMD, SABR, TSLA, HD, COST, SMAR, VYM, CRM, PBR, MCHP,
- Sold Out: PDBC, ENVX, ZEN, COUP, ESTC, PLAN, BOND, C, MA, PAYC, SEDG, TTD, MDB, STNE, EWZ, SWAN, BMY, CCL, LLY, NEE, JNJ, MS, UNH, VZ, CMG, JD, DIA, EWJ, IWF, MMM, ACN, ARCC, BAC, KO, CMCSA, CCI, HON, MDT, PEP, TXN, LULU, STWD, AVGO, SAVE, NIO, PTON, DKNG, LEAP, EFA, IVW, IWD, TNA, VGK, VHT, ASML, T, ABT, ADBE, APD, ALGN, AMAT, AZN, TFC, BBVA, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BTI, CRH, CNC, LUMN, CVX, CSCO, CL, VALE, DHR, DXCM, ECL, EW, EL, XOM, FDX, GE, GIS, HIG, HUM, ITW, TT, INTC, ICE, K, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MU, NVS, NVO, OXY, ORCL, OSK, PNC, PPG, BRFS, PFE, PLUG, RL, PFG, PGR, RIO, SHW, TSM, TEF, TMO, TD, UL, UNP, VOD, WFC, WYNN, ZBH, JOF, NRO, MWA, TNL, SPR, IBKR, BX, FERG, PM, ARI, FDUS, HZNP, ENPH, CG, SCM, ZTS, CHGG, AAL, CGC, SYF, CYBR, HUBS, NTRA, PYPL, KHC, PAGS, SPOT, CDAY, AMTB, MRNA, ZM, LSPD, ZI, NCNO, RBLX, BMBL, PATH, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, EDOC, EDUT, FDN, FXA, FXC, GTO, HEDJ, IEO, IHI, IVE, MDIV, MDY, PHO, TIP, VGSH, ACAD, CB, PLD, SRPT, ATVI, AAP, A, AKAM, ARE, ADS, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, AMGN, ANSS, AON, ADM, ARNA, AZO, ADP, AVB, BP, BIDU, BLL, BBD, ITUB, BK, BAX, BBY, BMRN, BA, BWA, BSX, BF.B, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CPB, COF, CAH, CAT, CE, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CHD, CI, CLX, CMA, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, COO, CPA, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DVA, DVN, DLR, DLTR, D, DOV, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, EIX, EA, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FRT, FISV, F, BEN, FCX, GPS, GPC, GGB, GILD, GGAL, MNST, HOG, LHX, WELL, HSY, HFC, HST, ICUI, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, INSM, IP, INTU, ISRG, SJM, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KMB, KIM, MDLZ, KR, LEG, LNC, LYV, LYG, LMT, LOW, MTB, MRO, MLM, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MAA, MCO, MSI, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NBIX, NEM, NOK, NSC, ES, NOC, NUE, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PPL, PH, LIN, BKNG, PRU, PEG, PSA, QCOM, DGX, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, SNY, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SPG, SO, STT, STE, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TGT, TFX, TEVA, GL, TSCO, TSN, UAL, USB, UAA, UPS, URI, RTX, UNM, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, WAB, WBA, WM, ANTM, WY, WMB, WEC, WEX, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, NEO, TDG, BR, SQM, TMUS, DAL, PODD, FOLD, JAZZ, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, MRTX, WFG, TAK, CRDF, FTNT, VRSK, PAM, DG, CHTR, TVTX, BAH, FRC, HCA, HII, ARCO, NMFC, VSTM, TCPC, IMMP, NOW, GMED, HY, FUBO, NCLH, IQV, PTCT, FATE, XLRN, TNDM, ATHM, LADR, SAGE, ACB, CTLT, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, ASND, RCKT, EPIX, ETSY, COLL, BZUN, MCRB, GBT, Z, HPE, UA, NTLA, FTV, ASIX, GRWG, MYOV, BHVN, IR, ARGX, RYTM, SE, BILI, DOCU, HUYA, ALLK, ELAN, KOD, REZI, DOW, SILK, CTVA, BCYC, CRWD, FVRR, AMCR, AKRO, BBIO, HCAT, PHAT, XP, NTCO, ARNC, CARR, NKLA, RPRX, ACCD, ALXO, BIGC, HRMY, MIR, XPEV, PSTH, VNT, PRAX, ALGS, SHC, OLMA, QS, FDMT, ABCL, BCAB, SKLZ, OPEN, BMEA, PRVA, BLDE, OGN, CNTA, LFST, JANX, SOFI, SOFI, DIDI, AVPT, SLVM, LYLT, ARKQ, BBAX, DBEU, DXJ, ERX, EWL, IEFA, JNK, KWEB, OIH, PBE, SHY, TBT, USMV, VCIT, VGT, XOP,
For the details of Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evolution+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Blink Charging Co (BLNK) - 198,300 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52780.00%
- Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 3,802,064 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 119,235 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 306,074 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,728 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.2%. The holding were 3,802,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 556,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $44.61, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 350,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 257,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $38.22 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.066100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blink Charging Co by 52780.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $46.85, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.19%. The holding were 198,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6341.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 281.27%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 179.57%. The purchase prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65. The stock is now traded at around $123.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: Enovix Corp (ENVX)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enovix Corp. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.49 and $110.02, with an estimated average price of $109.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying