Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, Buys Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: DFAE, VIG, VB, AAPL, HD, MSFT, UNH,
- Added Positions: IDEV, AVUS, AVEM, AVDE, AVDV, AVUV, IJR, VOO, BRK.B, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: DFAT, DFIV, SCHG, IWO, SCHD, SCHV, DFAC, VBK, DFAX, VUG, MDYG, SLYG, NUBD, DFAS, SCHZ, IWN, MUB, VTV, FBND,
- Sold Out: VO, NULV, NULG,
- iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 2,459,164 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.48%
- Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 1,809,489 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%
- Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 2,119,095 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
- Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 1,052,533 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60%
- Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 1,117,953 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $466.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 150.44%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3.
