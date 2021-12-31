Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, Buys Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: DFAE, VIG, VB, AAPL, HD, MSFT, UNH,

DFAE, VIG, VB, AAPL, HD, MSFT, UNH, Added Positions: IDEV, AVUS, AVEM, AVDE, AVDV, AVUV, IJR, VOO, BRK.B, QQQ,

IDEV, AVUS, AVEM, AVDE, AVDV, AVUV, IJR, VOO, BRK.B, QQQ, Reduced Positions: DFAT, DFIV, SCHG, IWO, SCHD, SCHV, DFAC, VBK, DFAX, VUG, MDYG, SLYG, NUBD, DFAS, SCHZ, IWN, MUB, VTV, FBND,

DFAT, DFIV, SCHG, IWO, SCHD, SCHV, DFAC, VBK, DFAX, VUG, MDYG, SLYG, NUBD, DFAS, SCHZ, IWN, MUB, VTV, FBND, Sold Out: VO, NULV, NULG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Apple Inc, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc,. As of 2021Q4, Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, owns 46 stocks with a total value of $872 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wipfli+financial+advisors+llc%2C/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 2,459,164 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.48% Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 1,809,489 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22% Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 2,119,095 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 1,052,533 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60% Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 1,117,953 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $466.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 150.44%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3.