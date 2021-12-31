Arrow Financial Corp Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: IDEV, IBDV, IBDW, HTZ, VMW, KD, NLY, GIM, BDJ, WELL, GFS, FFC, IBHD, C, PFF, PEAK, EXC,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IJR, CAT, DLTR, ATVI, IJH, AGG, DHR, TXN, ABT, QCOM, PYPL, BND, TRV, MCD, MA, VZ, XLB, J, YUM, TJX, PAYX, INTC, LYB, CSCO, ORCL, SYY, LOW, CMI, BMY, NYF, GD, DIS, XLU, SPYG, NKE, AAXJ, IBDT, HON, SUSB, COP, AWK, IBDU, SQ, BBY, SUSC, OXY, NUSC, IWM, IBDR, IBDS, F, ABBV, ENB, XBI, IBHB, ASH, SLB, PRU, XLC, MDLZ, LH,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VCSH, GOOGL, VO, NFLX, SPY, AAPL, MSFT, LMT, AMZN, BAC, PG, SYK, PEP, ICE, XOM, GS, GOOG, FB, GILD, CRM, TMO, MAS, TGT, MRK, NEE, T, BLK, COST, AMGN, JPM, IGSB, SO, CVX, MS, BRK.B, HD, IBDN, HSY, BKNG, SHW, DUK, IWR, STZ, SBUX, V, VNQ, COF, UPS, FDX, VMC, IBM, SHY, NVDA, WMT, SPYV, IBDQ, JNJ, KO, ARE, VLO, PSX, AEP, EOG, DE, ADP, TFC, IFF, XLY, ECL, RTX, UNP, PFE, PSA, IR, MDY, CERN, SPG, CAH, ETN, WEC, TSLA, ITW, XTL, CLX, LUV, ZBH, DD, DOW, LLY, XLP, FTV, GLD, EMR, XLE, AXP, BP, TROW, MMM, D, GIS, CL, XLK, MO, IBDO, OGN, MCHP,
- Sold Out: IBDM, ATRS, MARK, BAM, SRE, TWO, IBDD, DTM,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 254,001 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 286,464 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,488,687 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 126,806 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 420,948 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 420,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.384100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.47 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.045300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 59 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 118.41%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 34,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 137.19%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 60.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 107.84%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $281.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $177.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.49.Sold Out: Remark Holdings Inc (MARK)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Remark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $1.3.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDD)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $26.74 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $26.77.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.
