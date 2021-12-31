Arrow Financial Corp Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: IDEV, IBDV, IBDW, HTZ, VMW, KD, NLY, GIM, BDJ, WELL, GFS, FFC, IBHD, C, PFF, PEAK, EXC,

Glens Falls, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Caterpillar Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Netflix Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, Arrow Financial Corp owns 333 stocks with a total value of $845 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 254,001 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 286,464 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,488,687 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 126,806 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 420,948 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 420,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.384100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.47 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.045300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 59 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 118.41%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 34,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 137.19%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 60.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 107.84%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $281.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $177.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.49.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Remark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $1.3.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $26.74 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $26.77.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.