Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lionheart Acquisition Corp II, SCVX Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BHP Group, East Stone Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lionheart Acquisition Corp II, SCVX Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, NorthView Acquisition Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BHP Group, East Stone Acquisition Corp, CENAQ Energy Corp, Digital World Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Securities Usa Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mizuho Securities Usa Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $925 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 733,785 shares, 37.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.45% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 252,004 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.02% Lionheart Acquisition Corp II (LCAP) - 1,613,553 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 302.55% SCVX Corp (SCVX) - 1,180,753 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.13% Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co (ACKIT) - 1,150,000 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89%

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 65,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc initiated holding in NorthView Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc initiated holding in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.855100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 801,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc initiated holding in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc initiated holding in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc initiated holding in Energem Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 139.45%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.93%. The holding were 733,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc added to a holding in Lionheart Acquisition Corp II by 302.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,613,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 400.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,180,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc added to a holding in Better World Acquisition Corp by 599.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 885,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc added to a holding in CHP Merger Corp by 116.39%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 759,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc added to a holding in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp by 410.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 510,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold out a holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $10.88.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold out a holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold out a holding in WinVest Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.29.