Reik & Co., Llc Buys Daimler Truck Holding AG, Costco Wholesale Corp, Moderna Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Daimler Truck Holding AG, Costco Wholesale Corp, Moderna Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reik & Co., Llc. As of 2021Q4, Reik & Co., Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 1,532,907 shares, 38.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 486,754 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 671,482 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 62,969 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 82,892 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in Daimler Truck Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.838000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $492.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 37.66%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reik & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.