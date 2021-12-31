Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Block Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc

- New Purchases: NFLX, JPM, NUE, MET, MMM, SIVB, AXP, FCX, ISRG, NTAP,
- Added Positions: FB, SQ, AMZN, ZM, NVDA, ALGN, TWTR, CRM, ALB, PYPL, TSLA, NOW, DDD, MS, MA, GOOGL, ILMN, ADBE, V, DIS, PG, GS, SCHW, BBBY,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, AMAT, AAPL, AMD, SPY, UBER, MSFT, INTC, CRWD, BA, AVGO, BIIB, DE, KO, GM, XOM, BKNG, APTV, SPLK, GOLD,
- Sold Out: MU, LVS, T, FDX, LEN, WOLF, QQQ, CVX, CAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,652,312 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.65%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 257,995 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.95%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 391,088 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 297,653 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.35%
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $146.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $558.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $163.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 101.35%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 297,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Block Inc by 838.51%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 246,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2879.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 17,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 254,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 299.78%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $463.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 387.72%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 195,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94.Sold Out: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.
