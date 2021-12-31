Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Block Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc

New Purchases: NFLX, JPM, NUE, MET, MMM, SIVB, AXP, FCX, ISRG, NTAP,

NFLX, JPM, NUE, MET, MMM, SIVB, AXP, FCX, ISRG, NTAP, Added Positions: FB, SQ, AMZN, ZM, NVDA, ALGN, TWTR, CRM, ALB, PYPL, TSLA, NOW, DDD, MS, MA, GOOGL, ILMN, ADBE, V, DIS, PG, GS, SCHW, BBBY,

FB, SQ, AMZN, ZM, NVDA, ALGN, TWTR, CRM, ALB, PYPL, TSLA, NOW, DDD, MS, MA, GOOGL, ILMN, ADBE, V, DIS, PG, GS, SCHW, BBBY, Reduced Positions: BABA, AMAT, AAPL, AMD, SPY, UBER, MSFT, INTC, CRWD, BA, AVGO, BIIB, DE, KO, GM, XOM, BKNG, APTV, SPLK, GOLD,

BABA, AMAT, AAPL, AMD, SPY, UBER, MSFT, INTC, CRWD, BA, AVGO, BIIB, DE, KO, GM, XOM, BKNG, APTV, SPLK, GOLD, Sold Out: MU, LVS, T, FDX, LEN, WOLF, QQQ, CVX, CAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Block Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. As of 2021Q4, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,652,312 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.65% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 257,995 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.95% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 391,088 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 297,653 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.35%

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $146.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $558.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $163.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 101.35%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 297,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Block Inc by 838.51%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 246,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2879.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 17,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 254,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 299.78%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $463.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 387.72%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 195,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.