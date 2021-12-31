Mizuho Markets Americas Llc Buys International Paper Co, Vistra Corp, Lam Research Corp, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, , Cloudflare Inc

- New Purchases: IP, VST, LRCX, ADI, CAR, VERI,
- Added Positions: SOFI, SOFI, SPY, SKIN, RADI, BSY, RPD, ENPH, BIGC, DVAX, COIN, IMAX, SNAP, AVLR, UPWK, CDEV, ZEN, EB, GRPN, VRNT, PRGS, DOCU,
- Reduced Positions: MCHP, NET, JPM, WDAY, BBIO, PTON, ABNB,
- Sold Out: BYND, KDMN, BENE,
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 3,188,022 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,720,490 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- International Paper Co (IP) - 5,693,700 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 898,406 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 7,689,996 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.93%. The holding were 5,693,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 7,689,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $561.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 127,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $158.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 297,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $165.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Veritone Inc (VERI)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Veritone Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.97 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 169,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 341.78%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,678,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 72.59%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 87,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 8340.79%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 622,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 236.06%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 596,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Bentley Systems Inc by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 356,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.Sold Out: (KDMN)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.Sold Out: Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE)
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.36.
