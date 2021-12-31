Accuvest Global Advisors Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Target Corp, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: ABT, MA, EXPE, EL, VWAGY, RACE, HEFA, Z, LEN, EIS, GXF, SPG, MS, F, MRNA, XLC, ASML, CWH, EMF, AMD, ACN, MORN, LOB, TTD,
- Added Positions: IVV, NFLX, LOW, PYPL, JEPI, BX, KKR, SPY, V, ABNB, SQ, FCTR, RH, HD, RSX, LULU, EUFN, EWW, MSFT, GOOGL, JPIN, NIO, JNJ, ACWI, BRK.B, JPM, XOM, GIS, VZ, CLX, KO, CVX, EWO, ROKU, RKT, PFE, FB, ACI, REGN,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, MOAT, SHOP, EMQQ, XLK, CMG, XLV, COST, GSIE, EWY, XLY, IWD, EPOL, AMZN, TSLA, EZU, CZR, EWD, EWT, NKE, EWG, EWZ, AAPL, PLD, ECH, AVGO, PG, GEM, CVS, ABBV, QQQ, EWN, EWC, NVDA, TMO,
- Sold Out: DIS, GS, ULTA, TJX, AXP, LYV, MCD, WSM, EDEN, MCHI, EOG, EWU, AEF, TUR, EWJ, MSCI, TTWO, CRM, YETI, DKS, SCHW, EWA, SH,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,088 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.28%
- RH (RH) - 16,216 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,958 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,306 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
- Visa Inc (V) - 30,432 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.09%
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 24,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 8,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $174.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 16,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $303.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Volkswagen AG (VWAGY)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.64, with an estimated average price of $31.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 60,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $226.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 53,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1200.00%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 429.94%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 16,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 136.50%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 29,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 386.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 57,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 77.24%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 46,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.
