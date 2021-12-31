Accuvest Global Advisors Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Target Corp, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: ABT, MA, EXPE, EL, VWAGY, RACE, HEFA, Z, LEN, EIS, GXF, SPG, MS, F, MRNA, XLC, ASML, CWH, EMF, AMD, ACN, MORN, LOB, TTD,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Lowe's Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Target Corp, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accuvest Global Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Accuvest Global Advisors owns 111 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,088 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.28% RH (RH) - 16,216 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,958 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,306 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% Visa Inc (V) - 30,432 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.09%

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 24,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 8,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $174.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 16,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $303.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.64, with an estimated average price of $31.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 60,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $226.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 53,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1200.00%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 429.94%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 16,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 136.50%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 29,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 386.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 57,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 77.24%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 46,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.