Saybrook Capital Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Saybrook Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saybrook Capital . As of 2021Q4, Saybrook Capital owns 56 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,262 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,366 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 115,002 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,394 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 139,876 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%

Saybrook Capital initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saybrook Capital initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saybrook Capital initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.53 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $46.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saybrook Capital initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $336.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saybrook Capital initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $558.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saybrook Capital initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saybrook Capital added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saybrook Capital added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.