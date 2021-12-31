Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, First Horizon Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Dubuque, IA, based Investment company Dubuque Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, First Horizon Corp, Postal Realty Trust Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owns 262 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO
  1. Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 1,652,456 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 159,606 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 327,145 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44%
  4. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) - 766,104 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,263 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 74,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in MAG Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $21, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.42%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 89,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc by 112.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 138,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 105.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.



