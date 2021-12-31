Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, First Horizon Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, Emergent BioSolutions Inc

New Purchases: VXUS, FHN, JAAA, TQQQ, GE, ICLR, MAG, LITE, NICE, NEOG, APD, SLV, CCMP, SILV, UROY, SVM, BBD,

VXUS, FHN, JAAA, TQQQ, GE, ICLR, MAG, LITE, NICE, NEOG, APD, SLV, CCMP, SILV, UROY, SVM, BBD, Added Positions: VTI, ITM, VTV, VUG, EFG, EFV, PSTL, ADX, HYMB, JMST, VWO, ADC, VBK, EFA, VBR, QAI, NXE, CLTL, VCSH, EMB, AG, CL, VOO, VZ, JNK, MBB, SAP, AGQ, SLVO, SHM, NSC, NEE, VSS, ADI, IDLV, ILPT, MUB, IEF, ET, T, BAC, OZK, WM, BCS, WEC, BNDX, ABEV, CAT, TSM, CMCSA, PLD, PNC, DEO, NKE, MMC, DFS, DHR, DNN, FSM,

VTI, ITM, VTV, VUG, EFG, EFV, PSTL, ADX, HYMB, JMST, VWO, ADC, VBK, EFA, VBR, QAI, NXE, CLTL, VCSH, EMB, AG, CL, VOO, VZ, JNK, MBB, SAP, AGQ, SLVO, SHM, NSC, NEE, VSS, ADI, IDLV, ILPT, MUB, IEF, ET, T, BAC, OZK, WM, BCS, WEC, BNDX, ABEV, CAT, TSM, CMCSA, PLD, PNC, DEO, NKE, MMC, DFS, DHR, DNN, FSM, Reduced Positions: IVV, MMM, AAPL, BLK, COST, MDT, MSFT, GOOGL, JPM, V, AMZN, CRM, TMO, ASML, RNP, AVGO, SBUX, IWM, LOW, RTX, ACN, JNJ, USB, UPS, GOOG, CSCO, CVX, DEA, HD, LIN, MA, MS, ORCL, VOX, DIS, ABBV, BRK.B, BKH, FB, GS, HDB, HON, SHY, IWF, JRI, SPY, TXN, TGT, UNH, ABT, BABA, IWR, KO, GMAB, INTC, PHG, MCD, NAT, PSLV, PEP, PANW, PFE, QCOM, LUV, TTEK, VDC, VGT, YUMC, AXP, IWB, PFF, BC, CDW, CVS, C, DUK, DSL, LLY, GILD, HUM, ICE, IEFA, IWD, MDLZ, LH, LRCX, MRK, JPS, DOC, PG, ROP, STWD, SYY, TEL, TRV, VFH, VIS, VEA, VCR, VHT, IJH, IEMG, ACWX,

IVV, MMM, AAPL, BLK, COST, MDT, MSFT, GOOGL, JPM, V, AMZN, CRM, TMO, ASML, RNP, AVGO, SBUX, IWM, LOW, RTX, ACN, JNJ, USB, UPS, GOOG, CSCO, CVX, DEA, HD, LIN, MA, MS, ORCL, VOX, DIS, ABBV, BRK.B, BKH, FB, GS, HDB, HON, SHY, IWF, JRI, SPY, TXN, TGT, UNH, ABT, BABA, IWR, KO, GMAB, INTC, PHG, MCD, NAT, PSLV, PEP, PANW, PFE, QCOM, LUV, TTEK, VDC, VGT, YUMC, AXP, IWB, PFF, BC, CDW, CVS, C, DUK, DSL, LLY, GILD, HUM, ICE, IEFA, IWD, MDLZ, LH, LRCX, MRK, JPS, DOC, PG, ROP, STWD, SYY, TEL, TRV, VFH, VIS, VEA, VCR, VHT, IJH, IEMG, ACWX, Sold Out: EBS, SHOP, VEEV, IIPR, NET, DOCU, ISRG, NOW, OKTA, DFAC, QRVO, GPN, DFAT, HASI, MRVI, CARR, QLD, ETN, ECL, PEGA, MRVL, EVBG, PYPL, ILMN, CTXS, KD, DS, ITUB,

Dubuque, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, First Horizon Corp, Postal Realty Trust Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owns 262 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dubuque+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 1,652,456 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 159,606 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 327,145 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44% VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) - 766,104 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,263 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94%

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 74,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in MAG Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $21, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.42%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 89,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc by 112.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 138,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 105.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.