Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Fluor Corp,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Ovintiv Inc, sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Fluor Corp, , APA Corp, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Investors Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Heritage Investors Management Corp owns 276 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+investors+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 839,687 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 324,747 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,028 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 109,632 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,679 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $561.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Ideanomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.16 and $2.11, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $0.912900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $846.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 176.58%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 289.83%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $162.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Organon & Co by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 63,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 86.19%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.