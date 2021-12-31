Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Fluor Corp,

- New Purchases: NOW, AMD, OVV, LOW, CCMP, LPX, OXY, SWN, VRSN, IDEX, TSLA, KD,
- Added Positions: PYPL, RNG, AMZN, ZBH, EXAS, IAC, CRM, FDX, CMCSA, BA, DIS, TGT, BURL, COF, YUMC, C, RPD, IJR, V, OGN, IEMG, SDY, FB, VO, SPLK, IJH, BX, WFC, VZ, BSX, QCOM, ORCL, NVDA, F, CI, VV, GM, VTI, VGT, VEA, SPY, CVS, IWM, GLW, ICLN, NFLX, MRNA, STX, SBUX, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: TAK, MSFT, T, RTX, SYF, MLM, ZTS, MDY, PANW, CSX, TMO, HD, UNH, MAR, TROW, PM, NSC, BAC, ADM, PEP, MMM, PCAR, PKOH, MDLZ, PFE, LIN, IBM, HMC, PG, HSY, RDS.A, KO, VOO, AMX, ADP, VEU, BAX, BRK.B, BF.B, CVX, UPS, APD, DD, EFA, XOM, DIA, VMEO, LDOS, CTVA, ABT, RDS.B, VUG, OTIS, BNL, EEM, IVV, IWR, QQQ, NSP, GT, AEHR, MO, BP, CME, CLF, DXC, DLR, DUK, ENB, GVP, TGNA, GE, UNP, LHX, KMB, MCK, MSTR, ACN, VTRS, SASR, SLB, SMID, STT, SPH,
- Sold Out: FLR, GPX, APA, BYND, MKL, ZIXI, AOD, NAVI, XBI, STCN, FSP, TISI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 839,687 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 324,747 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,028 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 109,632 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,679 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $561.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)
Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Ideanomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.16 and $2.11, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $0.912900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $846.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 176.58%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 289.83%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $162.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Organon & Co (OGN)
Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Organon & Co by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 63,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 86.19%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)
Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.43.Sold Out: (GPX)
Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.
