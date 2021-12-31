White Pine Investment CO Buys Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Arcus Biosciences Inc

New Purchases: ABBV,

Livonia, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc, sells VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Arcus Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Investment CO. As of 2021Q4, White Pine Investment CO owns 58 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 98,037 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,330 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 159,141 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 340,502 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,212 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 159.65%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2879.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.39%. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $31.38 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $39.08.