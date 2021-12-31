Grace & White Inc Buys Coterra Energy Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Kimball International Inc, Sells Murphy Oil Corp, Dawson Geophysical Co, Rayonier Inc

New Purchases: CTRA, NWN, JZCP,

Investment company Grace & White Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Coterra Energy Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Kimball International Inc, Genesis Land Development Corp, Exco Technologies, sells Murphy Oil Corp, Dawson Geophysical Co, Rayonier Inc, Luby's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grace & White Inc . As of 2021Q4, Grace & White Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 367,798 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 43,590 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 176,890 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 191,270 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Unum Group (UNM) - 662,452 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 225,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $43.12 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in JZ Capital Partners Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.16 and $1.21, with an estimated average price of $1.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 141,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Kimball International Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 257,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Genesis Land Development Corp by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $1.63 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 828,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Exco Technologies Ltd by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 264,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $6.37, with an estimated average price of $5.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 193,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in The Swatch Group AG by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4.