Grace & White Inc Buys Coterra Energy Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Kimball International Inc, Sells Murphy Oil Corp, Dawson Geophysical Co, Rayonier Inc

- New Purchases: CTRA, NWN, JZCP,
- Added Positions: AMWD, ORN, KBAL, HP, GNLAF, WPRT, UNM, EXCOF, LND, BWEN, SWGNF, FTEK, SNT, GHM, TRTN, SUZ, FFXXF,
- Reduced Positions: MUR, DWSN, STFC, AEG, KEWL, KIM, LNT, FSLR, WRE, ERF, LUB, SIG, GRC, PEP, XOM, UBA, WSM, AAPL, SASR,
- Sold Out: RYN,
For the details of GRACE & WHITE INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grace+%26+white+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GRACE & WHITE INC
- Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 367,798 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 43,590 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
- Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 176,890 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 191,270 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Unum Group (UNM) - 662,452 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 225,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)
Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $43.12 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JZ Capital Partners Ltd (JZCP)
Grace & White Inc initiated holding in JZ Capital Partners Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.16 and $1.21, with an estimated average price of $1.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 141,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)
Grace & White Inc added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kimball International Inc (KBAL)
Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Kimball International Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 257,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Genesis Land Development Corp (GNLAF)
Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Genesis Land Development Corp by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $1.63 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 828,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exco Technologies Ltd (EXCOF)
Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Exco Technologies Ltd by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 264,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas (LND)
Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $6.37, with an estimated average price of $5.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 193,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Swatch Group AG (SWGNF)
Grace & White Inc added to a holding in The Swatch Group AG by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Rayonier Inc (RYN)
Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of GRACE & WHITE INC . Also check out:
1. GRACE & WHITE INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. GRACE & WHITE INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRACE & WHITE INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRACE & WHITE INC keeps buying