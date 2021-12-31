Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Grace & White Inc Buys Coterra Energy Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Kimball International Inc, Sells Murphy Oil Corp, Dawson Geophysical Co, Rayonier Inc

Investment company Grace & White Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coterra Energy Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Kimball International Inc, Genesis Land Development Corp, Exco Technologies, sells Murphy Oil Corp, Dawson Geophysical Co, Rayonier Inc, Luby's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grace & White Inc . As of 2021Q4, Grace & White Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GRACE & WHITE INC
  1. Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 367,798 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 43,590 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 176,890 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 191,270 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  5. Unum Group (UNM) - 662,452 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 225,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $43.12 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JZ Capital Partners Ltd (JZCP)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in JZ Capital Partners Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.16 and $1.21, with an estimated average price of $1.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 141,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kimball International Inc (KBAL)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Kimball International Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 257,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Genesis Land Development Corp (GNLAF)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Genesis Land Development Corp by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $1.63 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 828,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exco Technologies Ltd (EXCOF)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Exco Technologies Ltd by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 264,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas (LND)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $6.37, with an estimated average price of $5.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 193,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Swatch Group AG (SWGNF)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in The Swatch Group AG by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4.



