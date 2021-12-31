Americana Partners, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

New Purchases: CSX, IWF, VTV, VOT, MLPA, AZN, KHC, ACWV, GIS, CAJ, ABB, DUK, NSC, ASML, PSX, GBAB, UL, HMC, IJS, ULTA, FDX, TFC, STLA, QSR, ABNB, CTVA, TLT, PHB, IVV, BLV, LEN, WH, TEAM, RYAAY, GM, VBF, IRDM, MELI, HYT, BCS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Illumina Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Americana Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Americana Partners, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Americana Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/americana+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,156,857 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,391 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.64% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 40,812 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,338 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.96% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 165,454 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.58%

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $271.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $213.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 38,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $518.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 40,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 139,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 138.67%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 23,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 58,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 84,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 80.39%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $28.29.