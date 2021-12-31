Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Americana Partners, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

insider
Just now
Investment company Americana Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Illumina Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Americana Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Americana Partners, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Americana Partners, LLC
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,156,857 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,391 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.64%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 40,812 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.64%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,338 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.96%
  5. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 165,454 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.58%
New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $271.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $213.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 38,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Americana Partners, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $518.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 40,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 139,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 138.67%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 23,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 58,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 84,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Americana Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 80.39%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Sold Out: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Americana Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $28.29.



