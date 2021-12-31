AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, KKR Inc, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, KKR, CBL, RIV, EXTN, NCMI, EFL,
- Added Positions: SRLN, BKLN, IHRT, SMLP, CCLP, AVYA,
- Reduced Positions: CIVI, CIVI, SWT, SOLN, NEEPO, NEEPP, NEEPP, VVR, BND, CCO, CNR,
- Sold Out: OAS, FRA,
For the details of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aegon+usa+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 962,312 shares, 71.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 8,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 7,950 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 114,118 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 96,000 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1412.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1383.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 73,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exterran Corp (EXTN)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Exterran Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 135,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 101,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 110.35%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP by 105.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $38.6, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $100.07 and $132.16, with an estimated average price of $119.38.Sold Out: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)
AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC keeps buying