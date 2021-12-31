AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, KKR Inc, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, KKR, CBL, RIV, EXTN, NCMI, EFL,

WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, KKR, CBL, RIV, EXTN, NCMI, EFL, Added Positions: SRLN, BKLN, IHRT, SMLP, CCLP, AVYA,

SRLN, BKLN, IHRT, SMLP, CCLP, AVYA, Reduced Positions: CIVI, CIVI, SWT, SOLN, NEEPO, NEEPP, NEEPP, VVR, BND, CCO, CNR,

CIVI, CIVI, SWT, SOLN, NEEPO, NEEPP, NEEPP, VVR, BND, CCO, CNR, Sold Out: OAS, FRA,

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, KKR Inc, CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc, sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aegon+usa+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 962,312 shares, 71.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 8,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 7,950 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 114,118 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 96,000 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1412.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1383.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 73,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Exterran Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 135,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 101,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 110.35%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP by 105.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $38.6, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $100.07 and $132.16, with an estimated average price of $119.38.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.51.