De Burlo Group Inc Buys CSX Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Discover Financial Services, Emerson Electric Co

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CSX Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Pfizer Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Discover Financial Services, Emerson Electric Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, De Burlo Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, De Burlo Group Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,053 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,400 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 84,966 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,567 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 36,820 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.74%

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 310,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 44,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 41,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $172.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 113.16%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 131,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 1208.80%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $312.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 36,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 269,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 59.74%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $560.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 36,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $228.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 82.31%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 59,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.