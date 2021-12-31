De Burlo Group Inc Buys CSX Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Discover Financial Services, Emerson Electric Co

- New Purchases: CSX, NUE, CF, LPX, CP, PEP, CTSH,
- Added Positions: AMD, BRK.B, PFE, AVGO, NVDA, ZTS, ON, EL, ANET, LIN, FRC, AAPL, ODFL, ADI, NKE, TMO, EW, ABT, KEYS, UPS, ABBV, BCE, JNJ, JPM, ITW, HD, HOLX, AZN,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, DFS, A, ZS, AVTR, ORCL, AMZN, REGN, SYF, GOOGL, DHR, EPAM, ISRG, MSFT, ASML, MA, CHD, BMY, ILMN, AMT, CCI, GIS, V, AWK, MASI, PG, MAS, CRM, SYK, STE, RGLD, ZM, NBIX, WASH,
- Sold Out: EMR, PYPL, CRWD, DKS, KSU, COF,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,053 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,400 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 84,966 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,567 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 36,820 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.74%
De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 310,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 44,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 41,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $172.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 113.16%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 131,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 1208.80%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $312.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 36,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 269,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 59.74%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $560.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 36,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $228.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 82.31%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 59,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.Sold Out: (KSU)
De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.
