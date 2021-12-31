Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Marietta Wealth Management, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Paychex Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Investment company Marietta Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Paychex Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Marietta Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,478 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,439 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 568,808 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 568,519 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
  5. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 553,546 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 49,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $167.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.21 and $80.18, with an estimated average price of $73.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



