Marietta Wealth Management, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Paychex Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

New Purchases: PYPL, DVN, VBR, STC, CSCO, VXUS,

PYPL, DVN, VBR, STC, CSCO, VXUS, Added Positions: VB, IJR, DIS, REGN, SLYV, BSCM, DLS, V, IEFA, SLYG, VO, BSCN, AMZN, BSCO, BP, WMT, IJH, SBUX, FB, UPS, ROP, LIN, DRI, AMAT, MDT, RTX, UNH, JNJ, LLY, HON, PRU, VOT, BLK, JKI, DE, NEE, JPM, LH, ADBE, PEP, GS, TT, WM, MAR, CHD, BRK.B, BKNG, ITOT, IWF, VTV,

VB, IJR, DIS, REGN, SLYV, BSCM, DLS, V, IEFA, SLYG, VO, BSCN, AMZN, BSCO, BP, WMT, IJH, SBUX, FB, UPS, ROP, LIN, DRI, AMAT, MDT, RTX, UNH, JNJ, LLY, HON, PRU, VOT, BLK, JKI, DE, NEE, JPM, LH, ADBE, PEP, GS, TT, WM, MAR, CHD, BRK.B, BKNG, ITOT, IWF, VTV, Reduced Positions: PAYX, IEMG, BSCP, BSCQ, NVDA, FLOT, GPN, AMGN, BA, ATVI, HD, MSFT, VFC, COST, JKE, CMCSA, AAPL, LULU, ACN, VV, IXUS, VWO, EPS, AVGO, TMO, MRK, SO, QCOM,

PAYX, IEMG, BSCP, BSCQ, NVDA, FLOT, GPN, AMGN, BA, ATVI, HD, MSFT, VFC, COST, JKE, CMCSA, AAPL, LULU, ACN, VV, IXUS, VWO, EPS, AVGO, TMO, MRK, SO, QCOM, Sold Out: BMY, INTC, BSCL, VZ, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Paychex Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marietta Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marietta+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,478 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,439 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 568,808 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 568,519 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 553,546 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 49,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $167.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.21 and $80.18, with an estimated average price of $73.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.