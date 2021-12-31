Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

New Purchases: UNP, PEP, COST, NKE, INTC, MCD, IBDQ,

Added Positions: FLTR, FLRN, AAPL, USMV, PG, IBDO, MSFT, BRK.B, CINF, DGRO, SPTM, EFAV, QQQ,

Reduced Positions: GSIE, MTUM, QUAL, VO, AMZN, VEU, VTV, BAND, IBDN, PRF, VFMO, GOOG, IMTM, IQLT,

Sold Out: VMBS, VCSH,

Centerville, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 404,653 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 160,763 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.65% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 85,093 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 91,193 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 41,816 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.83%

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $245.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $172.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $492.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $256.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 100.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 309,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 152.25%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.54%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $312.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.