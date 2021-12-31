Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ET

New Purchases: TLT, RWR, GOF, NFG, PAYX, APD, AMT, FDS, IGT, HPE, SO, WEC, FCEL,

TLT, RWR, GOF, NFG, PAYX, APD, AMT, FDS, IGT, HPE, SO, WEC, FCEL, Added Positions: SPYG, XLK, SPMD, VYM, AGZ, GLD, XLU, XLRE, UNP, INTC, IPG, CSCO, TSLA, RTX, PEP, MRK, HUN, LLY, CMCSA, UPS, TD, MS, KR, C, ACN,

SPYG, XLK, SPMD, VYM, AGZ, GLD, XLU, XLRE, UNP, INTC, IPG, CSCO, TSLA, RTX, PEP, MRK, HUN, LLY, CMCSA, UPS, TD, MS, KR, C, ACN, Reduced Positions: MDYV, SLYV, SLYG, SPYV, DJP, MDYG, FGD, TIP, MDY, PSK, EEMV, XLE, IBM, CFG, SPMB, JNK, IP, ADI, EMR, TBT, ABBV, TXN, ATKR, SNA, DFAT, AVY, PLUG, CMI, BEN, GEF, APAM, AAPL, IRM, NUE, BDC, AVGO, IVV, JNPR, HI, HOG, CC, BXMX, GOOGL, WBA, FCX, BRK.B, XLV, SPLG, SPLV, SRLN, GOOG, MCD, JNJ, HD, DXC, EFA, FB, BAH, NSC, EWBC, DOV, BAC, VEU, AMZN, MMM,

MDYV, SLYV, SLYG, SPYV, DJP, MDYG, FGD, TIP, MDY, PSK, EEMV, XLE, IBM, CFG, SPMB, JNK, IP, ADI, EMR, TBT, ABBV, TXN, ATKR, SNA, DFAT, AVY, PLUG, CMI, BEN, GEF, APAM, AAPL, IRM, NUE, BDC, AVGO, IVV, JNPR, HI, HOG, CC, BXMX, GOOGL, WBA, FCX, BRK.B, XLV, SPLG, SPLV, SRLN, GOOG, MCD, JNJ, HD, DXC, EFA, FB, BAH, NSC, EWBC, DOV, BAC, VEU, AMZN, MMM, Sold Out: GPM, TRN, BWA, TROW, MGA, PCAR, UNM, USB, RSP, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, National Fuel Gas Co, Paychex Inc, sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/measured+wealth+private+client+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 667,038 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 883,609 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 487,279 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 197,662 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 358,301 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $114.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $245.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.6.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.