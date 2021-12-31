Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ET

- New Purchases: TLT, RWR, GOF, NFG, PAYX, APD, AMT, FDS, IGT, HPE, SO, WEC, FCEL,
- Added Positions: SPYG, XLK, SPMD, VYM, AGZ, GLD, XLU, XLRE, UNP, INTC, IPG, CSCO, TSLA, RTX, PEP, MRK, HUN, LLY, CMCSA, UPS, TD, MS, KR, C, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: MDYV, SLYV, SLYG, SPYV, DJP, MDYG, FGD, TIP, MDY, PSK, EEMV, XLE, IBM, CFG, SPMB, JNK, IP, ADI, EMR, TBT, ABBV, TXN, ATKR, SNA, DFAT, AVY, PLUG, CMI, BEN, GEF, APAM, AAPL, IRM, NUE, BDC, AVGO, IVV, JNPR, HI, HOG, CC, BXMX, GOOGL, WBA, FCX, BRK.B, XLV, SPLG, SPLV, SRLN, GOOG, MCD, JNJ, HD, DXC, EFA, FB, BAH, NSC, EWBC, DOV, BAC, VEU, AMZN, MMM,
- Sold Out: GPM, TRN, BWA, TROW, MGA, PCAR, UNM, USB, RSP, SLVM,
For the details of Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/measured+wealth+private+client+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 667,038 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 883,609 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 487,279 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 197,662 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 358,301 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $114.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $245.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.6.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Measured Wealth Private Client Group, LLC keeps buying