Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, ASML Holding NV, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Illumina Inc, Dropbox Inc, General Motors Co

insider
Just now
Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Meritage Portfolio Management (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, ASML Holding NV, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Lam Research Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Illumina Inc, Dropbox Inc, General Motors Co, Trane Technologies PLC, Nomad Foods during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Portfolio Management. As of 2021Q4, Meritage Portfolio Management owns 336 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 643,883 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 273,419 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,363 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,383 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 885,491 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.13%
New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 234,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $644.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 14,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 123,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 124,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5. The stock is now traded at around $167.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 76,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 71.79%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $561.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 3216.65%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 57.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 137,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1088.84%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 1335.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $59.63, with an estimated average price of $56.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 43.61%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 79,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63.

Sold Out: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.83 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.74.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92.



