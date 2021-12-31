Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, ASML Holding NV, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Illumina Inc, Dropbox Inc, General Motors Co

New Purchases: FNF, ASML, XLB, VCSH, GPI, VLUE, ARW, VMW, AEPPZ, HMC, UL, CMI, NGLOY, PCH, PNW, SLG, MDC, RGR, GRMN, CP, EAF, MXL, OXM, BLDR, GOOD, PBH, NXGN, EMLC, FIX, THRM, KTB, CAMT, CARG, MCFE, AVIR, IWV, SPDW, AUDC, VWO, GES, SITE, WMS, MTDR, USNA, UTHR, TXRH, SM, SKY, SSD, CORT, PSB, NUS, NYCB, MTX,

FNF, ASML, XLB, VCSH, GPI, VLUE, ARW, VMW, AEPPZ, HMC, UL, CMI, NGLOY, PCH, PNW, SLG, MDC, RGR, GRMN, CP, EAF, MXL, OXM, BLDR, GOOD, PBH, NXGN, EMLC, FIX, THRM, KTB, CAMT, CARG, MCFE, AVIR, IWV, SPDW, AUDC, VWO, GES, SITE, WMS, MTDR, USNA, UTHR, TXRH, SM, SKY, SSD, CORT, PSB, NUS, NYCB, MTX, Added Positions: LRCX, MRNA, CSCO, CVX, NWE, BMY, SPYG, VIRT, TRTN, VLVLY, IVV, IGIB, SCHP, SCHO, LEG, ELUXY, ILPT, SCHR, XLF, NVO, SPG, TNET, CUBI, VYM, PDCE, VTI, MUB, FCN, BRK.B, EXR, BP, CRUS, ASO, COKE, ASIX, ATKR, CNO, NSA, CW, IBP, EVTC, ICLR, SUPN, YELP, DECK, PRI, MYRG, AMAT, HTH, AEL, VTV, ABC, VO, VBR, SRLN, AIT, CATY, OZK, NYF, BA, ESGV, COF, XPEL, DELL, LSCC, NVMI, EME, NHC, MTH, MCK, MTG, MDU, EMR, EXP, LKQ, KR, HBNC, HWKN, THG, GS, GIII, FWRD, STLD, DIOD, TTGT, FBMS, WAL, WFC, TMO, SYNA, SF, DAN, EOG, RCII, RDN, PRU, AYI, ASGN, ODFL,

ILMN, DBX, GM, IGSB, XLP, SPYV, BAC, PM, GD, KMI, FB, AAPL, CROX, IWF, STX, AMZN, GOOGL, GVI, FL, GNRC, BIO, C, COP, DHR, XOM, KEY, PFE, TPX, VZ, VOD, WPC, ZBRA, MA, AVGO, FTNT, SSNC, ABBV, APAM, EBND, IJR, IWD, SCHF, ADBE, MO, AME, BTI, BKE, CBT, CTRA, CNQ, NNN, LCII, GPC, GILD, HR, KLAC, SPGI, MET, NFG, OGE, ORI, OMC, PPL, PFG, O, RIO, ANTM, EVRG, BNPQY, UOVEY, AIMC, NOVT, CTRE, KEYS, NVT, DIA, IUSG, IWM, SCHA, SCHG, SLYV, SPHD, SPY, USHY, VXUS, XLU, ALGN, CR, LLY, FISV, GE, IBM, IDXX, MCD, TYL, DIS, GOOG, MC, CC, EFA, SDY, SHM, VBK, VDC, Sold Out: TT, NOMD, XLC, MNST, QRVO, ERIC, ATVI, CAH, MGP, DOW, STT, FHI, LNVGY, WMB, NTR, HPQ, NTB, LMT, KSU, SIMO, WNS, ONEQ, SCPL, CRSP, MDP, HNI, HELE, INT, REVG, WHD, RCKY, IWO, MRK, CNX,

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, ASML Holding NV, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Lam Research Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Illumina Inc, Dropbox Inc, General Motors Co, Trane Technologies PLC, Nomad Foods during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Portfolio Management. As of 2021Q4, Meritage Portfolio Management owns 336 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 643,883 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 273,419 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,363 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,383 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 885,491 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.13%

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 234,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $644.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 14,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 123,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 124,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5. The stock is now traded at around $167.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 76,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 71.79%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $561.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 3216.65%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 57.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 137,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1088.84%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 1335.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $59.63, with an estimated average price of $56.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 43.61%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 79,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.83 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.74.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92.