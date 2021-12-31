FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Public Storage, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, AT&T Inc, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

New Purchases: STX, PSA, ANTM, CNI, MKC, FAF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Public Storage, Anthem Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, AT&T Inc, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH. As of 2021Q4, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owns 181 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) - 10,478 shares, 20.50% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,783 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,680 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 20,988 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,618 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $107.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $360.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $442.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $119.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.28 and $78.66, with an estimated average price of $74.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 84,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 93.26%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $808.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $116.98 and $127.61, with an estimated average price of $123.03.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.