BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares CMBS ETF, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

CMBS, IWF, IWB, IWD, MSA, OMC, WSO, IXUS, DGX, FSK, URTH, VOOG, BCE, ONL, TSVT, DWAC, BROS, GFS, BBLN, ASO, PATH, TSP, PSFE, DOCN, SGFY, CERT, FSR, XLV, RIVN, PEAR, BIB, GLDM, IEHS, IJS, IJT, JETS, KRE, OEF, TAN, USCI, UYG, VONG, APA, RBA, MTA, ENSG, DNN, PERI, TYL, WEN, SLM, ONTO, LOPE, PAAS, NATI, NCR, HEI, CIG, KOF, CP, BMO, NAVI, FOUR, ADPT, STNE, AVLR, VST, GNL, HUBS, GLOB, OSH, PAYC, TWOU, KN, OGS, COMM, AR, PRLB, PSLV, Added Positions: IEFA, AGG, MDT, EEMV, VOO, IJR, VO, SCHF, ISTB, SPEM, IBDN, BND, NUBD, SCHA, FB, GIS, HD, SCHM, MCD, MSFT, USHY, VSGX, KO, JPM, AOD, PM, BIV, EFIV, FMB, LMBS, MINT, USIG, VBR, ACN, MO, AJG, AZO, TFC, BAC, AX, CBRE, CHKP, CVX, CI, CL, CMCSA, DEO, EA, GPC, GOOGL, HRL, HBAN, IDXX, ITW, MLM, NKE, ES, NVS, OMCL, ORCL, PH, BKNG, PG, SBUX, TXN, USB, UNP, UPS, RTX, UFPI, VFC, WY, XLNX, VMW, CYRX, V, DG, KMI, CFG, BSV, EFA, ESGE, FTSM, HYMB, IBDO, IBDP, IBDR, IBTE, IEMG, IJJ, IVE, IVW, MUNI, NUMV, NUSC, PZA, SHM, SMMU, SPYD, SPYX, VYM, AMD, ALL, AMED, AMT, ABC, IVZ, ADI, ANSS, AGEN, AIRC, ADM, ATO, BLL, BNS, BDX, BSX, BMY, BTI, BXMT, CNP, LUMN, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CHD, C, CSGP, COP, DHI, DD, LLY, ENB, EXC, NEE, FAST, F, FCX, IT, GSK, LHX, HSY, HUM, IBM, INFO, IFF, INTU, CSR, K, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LEG, MRVL, MGRC, MU, MSI, NVDA, NEOG, NYMT, OXY, OKE, PNC, PEP, PNW, PIPR, PII, QCOM, RPM, RIGL, ROL, ROST, RGLD, SCI, SHW, WPM, SIRI, TJX, PAG, WPC, WMT, DIS, WM, ANTM, WST, EVRG, XEL, PPT, MA, DAL, ULTA, FNV, AG, VRSK, GM, FBHS, GWRE, NOW, FIVE, FANG, ZTS, DOC, EQX, VEEV, TWTR, STOR, TDOC, KHC, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, AYX, DOW, ALC, ZM, UBER, CTVA, BILL, IAC, SNOW, U, UPST, VMEO, BLV, DVYE, EMB, IAU, IBDQ, ITB, IWM, QLD, QQQ, QUAL, ROM, SCHB, VIGI, VPU, XLF, XLK,

MBB, IGIB, SCHR, BOND, TGT, JNJ, WFC, BAB, TSCO, GOOG, IXC, UL, SCHG, T, ABT, AEP, BA, CMI, GNTX, LH, LOW, PPL, VZ, DFS, SCHV, SCHZ, XSOE, AOS, CB, AFL, APD, AMZN, ACGL, ADP, BRK.B, BLK, CE, DRI, D, DOV, ETN, ECL, EMR, XOM, GE, HAS, PEAK, HON, ISRG, LMT, MPW, OGE, PRFT, PFE, PFG, RY, SAP, SGEN, SNA, TRV, ZBH, AVGO, PYPL, MDB, LCID, AVEM, FLRN, GOVT, JPST, MUB, SCHD, SCHX, SHY, TIP, AEM, AXP, NLY, AON, BP, BAX, BF.B, CHRW, CNA, CVS, CTRA, CCL, ABEV, DHR, DLTR, EPD, EQT, EXPE, FDX, FISV, GPN, HDB, HSBC, HP, ING, ILMN, JKHY, LVS, MMP, MRO, MKL, MAS, MCK, MSB, MCHP, VTRS, NOV, NTES, NEM, NSC, NUE, PCAR, PHG, PLUG, RL, LIN, PGR, PRU, O, RF, RNR, RIO, CRM, SLB, SA, SKX, SWKS, SO, SCCO, SWK, SSYS, SYK, SYY, AXON, TMO, TTE, TRN, UHS, UNM, MTN, VLO, VRTX, GWW, WAB, WMB, CMG, USA, EVV, NFJ, TNL, WU, NEWP, AGNC, KL, BUD, IOVA, FAF, NXPI, CLVS, SPLK, PSX, LDP, NCLH, NRZ, ESRT, ARMK, BABA, ACB, CDK, LBRDA, ETSY, SHOP, BLD, SILV, BGNE, BL, ROKU, CNNE, BRSP, DOCU, PINS, CLVT, CRWD, FVRR, DDOG, PTON, DKNG, VNT, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, DTM, KD, ARKK, EBND, EFZ, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, FREL, HAUZ, HYG, HYLB, IDOG, IEI, IJK, PGX, PXH, QAI, REM, SCHC, SCHE, SCHH, SCHP, SCZ, SH, SPIB, TBF, VCIT, VEA, VMBS, VNQ, VNQI, VWO, XLE, XLU, Sold Out: IBDM, RUN, GNLN, LYFT, GH, AHCO, EOLS, ATUS, HCM, Z, VRM, OLLI, W, SAGE, FIVN, HEPA, CTT, CXP, DASH, VSS, SPIP, KBE, EMLC, BSCL, EVGO, THMA, OPEN, CRNC, MRVI, RIDE, CMPS, PLTR, MAXN, BEPC, BLUE, FRT, MKTX, MAC, KSU, INSM, HST, HRC, GEL, MDP, FNB, DISH, VALE, CBSH, CNI, CEVA, BBVA, BIDU, CLNE, ZNGA, VER, GRFS, COR, CRDF, FSM, MRTX, MAG, SRPT, JPS, XRX, KMPR, UAL, VIV, STAA, NVAX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares CMBS ETF, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Tractor Supply Co, iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC owns 1087 stocks with a total value of $958 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 1,086,068 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,289,304 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 229,663 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 598,769 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.2% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 467,312 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.75 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 434,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $271.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MSA Safety Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1. The stock is now traded at around $134.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $134.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 69,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3386.45%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 165,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $256.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $12.2.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $5.27 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.26.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $3.45 and $6.89, with an estimated average price of $4.8.