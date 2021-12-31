Long Walk Management Lp Buys Snowflake Inc, AppFolio Inc, RH, Sells Cloudflare Inc, Fastly Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

For the details of LONG WALK MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+walk+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LONG WALK MANAGEMENT LP
- AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 358,737 shares, 29.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.17%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 286,000 shares, 25.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.73%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 111,000 shares, 25.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- RH (RH) - 51,965 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.15%
- Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Long Walk Management Lp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $253.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.67%. The holding were 111,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AppFolio Inc (APPF)
Long Walk Management Lp added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $115.72 and $136.66, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $111.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 358,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RH (RH)
Long Walk Management Lp added to a holding in RH by 65.15%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $391.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 51,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Long Walk Management Lp sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Long Walk Management Lp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.
