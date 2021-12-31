Long Walk Management Lp Buys Snowflake Inc, AppFolio Inc, RH, Sells Cloudflare Inc, Fastly Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: SNOW,

SNOW, Added Positions: APPF, RH,

APPF, RH, Reduced Positions: NET,

NET, Sold Out: FSLY, PTON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, AppFolio Inc, RH, sells Cloudflare Inc, Fastly Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Walk Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Long Walk Management Lp owns 4 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 358,737 shares, 29.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.17% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 286,000 shares, 25.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.73% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 111,000 shares, 25.67% of the total portfolio. New Position RH (RH) - 51,965 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.15% Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Long Walk Management Lp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $253.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.67%. The holding were 111,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Long Walk Management Lp added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $115.72 and $136.66, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $111.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 358,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Long Walk Management Lp added to a holding in RH by 65.15%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $391.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 51,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Long Walk Management Lp sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Long Walk Management Lp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.