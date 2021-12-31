Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rodgers & Associates, LTD Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

insider
Investment company Rodgers & Associates, LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rodgers & Associates, LTD. As of 2021Q4, Rodgers & Associates, LTD owns 93 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rodgers & Associates, LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rodgers+%26+associates%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rodgers & Associates, LTD
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 349,486 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  2. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 388,699 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 144,109 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 243,216 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,376,010 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Rodgers & Associates, LTD initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $572.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Rodgers & Associates, LTD initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $163.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Rodgers & Associates, LTD initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2879.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $213.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 48,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $243.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 63.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Rodgers & Associates, LTD sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.



