Lsv Asset Management Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Ryder System Inc, Sells Ziff Davis Inc, Baidu Inc, Exelon Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Lsv Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Dell Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Ryder System Inc, Carter's Inc, The Mosaic Co, sells Ziff Davis Inc, Baidu Inc, Exelon Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, MasTec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lsv Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Lsv Asset Management owns 904 stocks with a total value of $56.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 21,524,648 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
  2. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 14,186,562 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 20,761,199 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  4. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 9,458,340 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 15,860,330 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
New Purchase: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.39 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $101.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 476,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 473,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 360,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 990,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 172,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 624,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 149.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,023,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 111.96%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $393.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 434,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ryder System Inc (R)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 225.22%. The purchase prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 969,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,367,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 76.06%. The purchase prices were between $42.14 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,752,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in VMware Inc by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,188,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: (VER)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.

Sold Out: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91.



