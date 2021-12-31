National Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nutanix Inc, Shopify Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nutanix Inc, Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, National Asset Management, Inc. owns 1403 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of National Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 867,515 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 285,578 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 195,072 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,330 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 149,543 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.42%

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 103,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 94,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $62.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 76,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $455.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 195,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 149,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 226.97%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 103.76%. The purchase prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1056.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 85,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 668.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 81,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lakeland Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $16.95.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $17.02.