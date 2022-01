Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B , Financial ), our largest long equity holding, was the Fund’s second-largest contributor in 2021 and was a top-three contributor in three quarters. Berkshire’s broad collection of businesses continues to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery, while its investment portfolio enjoyed another year of strong gains.

