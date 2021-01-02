Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2021 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) released the federal income tax treatment of 2021 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of the distributions for 2021, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:

Dividends (2) 1/4/2021 1/5/2021 1/14/2021 $ 0.035000 $ 0.028240 $ - $ - $ 0.006760 $ 0.028240 2/1/2021 2/2/2021 2/11/2021 $ 0.035000 $ 0.028240 $ - $ - $ 0.006760 $ 0.028240 3/1/2021 3/2/2021 3/11/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 4/1/2021 4/5/2021 4/14/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 5/3/2021 5/4/2021 5/13/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 6/1/2021 6/2/2021 6/10/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 7/1/2021 7/2/2021 7/14/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 8/2/2021 8/3/2021 8/12/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 9/1/2021 9/2/2021 9/14/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 10/1/2021 10/4/2021 10/14/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 11/1/2021 11/2/2021 11/12/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 12/1/2021 12/2/2021 12/13/2021 $ 0.035833 $ 0.028912 $ - $ - $ 0.006921 $ 0.028912 2021 Total $ 0.428330 $ 0.345600 $ - $ - $ 0.082730 $ 0.345600 80.685 % 0.000 % 0.000 % 19.315 % 80.685 %





(1) Represents additional characterization of, and is included in, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."



(2) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT cash distributions. For additional information, contact Whitestone REIT's Investor Relations Department.

