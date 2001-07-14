The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) Selects Balfour Beatty and Stellar as Joint Venture Construction Manager for MOSH Genesis Project

The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) today announced the selection of Balfour Beatty and Stellar as a joint venture to lead construction management for the MOSH Genesis project.

Balfour Beatty and Stellar will oversee all vertical construction for the $85 million project, which will bring a new Museum to the Shipyards East area on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville. Plans for the new Museum comprise 130,000 square feet for exhibitions, programs and events along with a new-and-improved space for the planetarium.

Balfour Beatty has successfully delivered several museum projects, including the Perot Museum of Nature & Science and the Perot Family Turtle Creek Legacy Hall Museum in Dallas, Texas; the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia; and the North Carolina Museum of Art expansion in Raleigh, North Carolina. Additionally, the firm has experience leading complex new construction projects in Northeast Florida, such as the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center; the terminal expansion project at Jacksonville International Airport; and Jacksonville University’s new basketball performance center.

Stellar, a Jacksonville-headquartered design-build company, has more than 35 years of experience in design, engineering, construction and mechanical services. The firm brings local and national recreational facilities experience to the joint venture; past projects include the Hale+Koa+Ilima+Pool+Renovation, Shades+of+Green+at+Disney+World+Renovation, Jacksonville+Zoo+and+Gardens and bestbet+Jacksonville+gaming+center.

“Our Board of Trustees and Genesis Oversight Committee were extremely impressed by Balfour Beatty and Stellar’s depth of experience in Northeast Florida. After reviewing proposals from numerous teams through our competitive process, we were particularly interested in the complementary nature of Balfour Beatty’s national experience and Stellar’s local roots,” said Bruce Fafard, President and CEO of MOSH. “Their combined approach demonstrated a holistic understanding of our visitor experience plan, both within our building and across the broader Sports and Entertainment District.”

The DIA’s board provided unanimous approval for MOSH to proceed with the land disposition process for a four-acre parcel at the Shipyards East during its January 19 meeting. The Museum’s new building will be constructed on a 2.5-acre section of that property. Estimating and budgeting will begin in February 2022, with construction commencing in 2023 following all necessary site approvals through the DIA and City Council.

“Jacksonville is a dynamic city, and MOSH is an established leader within its cultural community,” said Dave Campbell, Balfour Beatty project executive. “We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with MOSH on this iconic development and have the unique opportunity to shape the future of downtown.”

“MOSH is a community pillar that has inspired scores of designers, engineers and innovators within our region,” said Richard Lovelace, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Stellar. “Through our participation in this joint venture with Balfour Beatty, we hope to create a building where the next generation of creative thinkers can find inspiration to become pioneers and leaders.”

MOSH has operated in its current location on the Southbank of Downtown Jacksonville since 1969. The Museum’s operations have outgrown the 77,000-square-foot facility; building a new Museum will significantly expand the organization’s capacity to serve more students and visitors. Early projections estimate that by building a new facility at the Jacksonville Shipyards, MOSH will be able to serve 58,000 students (a 50% increase over pre-pandemic numbers) and 469,000 visitors (a 168% increase) each year.

For more information about the MOSH Genesis vision, or to support the campaign through a contribution, visit moshgenesis.com or email [email protected].

About MOSH:

The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) is located at 1025 Museum Circle near Friendship Park. MOSH, first chartered in 1941, inspires the joy of lifelong learning by bringing to life the sciences and regional history. Admission is $15.95 for adults; $12.95 for youth, students, active and retired military and seniors. There is no admission fee for children two and under or Museum Members. Learn more at %3Cb%3Ethemosh.org%3C%2Fb%3E.

Museum funding is provided in part by the City of Jacksonville and the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, Inc.; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; and the National Endowment for the Arts; Historic Museums Grants-in-Aid Program assistance provided by the Bureau of Historical Museums, Division of Historical Resources, Florida Department of State, Secretary of State.

About Balfour Beatty:

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour+Beatty+plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

About Stellar:

Stellar is a fully integrated design, engineering, construction and mechanical services firm that provides the industry’s most comprehensive range of self-performed services, including planning, design, pre-construction, construction, refrigeration, mechanical and utility, building envelope, and total operations and maintenance services. More than 800 Stellar employees worldwide create award-winning food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, commercial buildings and military facilities. In addition to its Jacksonville, Florida, headquarters, Stellar operates nearly 50 support locations and offices throughout the United States, China and in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The company also serves Central and South America, Europe and India. For more information, visit stellar.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005548/en/