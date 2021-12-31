Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wd Rutherford Llc Buys Zurn Water Solutions Corp, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells DocuSign Inc, Roku Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wd Rutherford Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Zurn Water Solutions Corp, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Lam Research Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, SVB Financial Group, sells DocuSign Inc, Roku Inc, , Amgen Inc, Eagle Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wd Rutherford Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wd Rutherford Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WD RUTHERFORD LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wd+rutherford+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WD RUTHERFORD LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 35,076 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,579 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 50,642 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,856 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,120 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 24,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $31.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $561.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 93.42%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $558.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 426.74%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.

Sold Out: (COR)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Reduced: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 99.18%. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 49.06%. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $151.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 2,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 68.44%. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 64.42%. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 36.97%. The sale prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 1,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Logitech International SA by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $81.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 215 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WD RUTHERFORD LLC. Also check out:

1. WD RUTHERFORD LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WD RUTHERFORD LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WD RUTHERFORD LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WD RUTHERFORD LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus