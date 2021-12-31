Wd Rutherford Llc Buys Zurn Water Solutions Corp, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells DocuSign Inc, Roku Inc,

New Purchases: ZWS, CSCO, PFE, CP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zurn Water Solutions Corp, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Lam Research Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, SVB Financial Group, sells DocuSign Inc, Roku Inc, , Amgen Inc, Eagle Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wd Rutherford Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wd Rutherford Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 35,076 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,579 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 50,642 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,856 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,120 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 24,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $31.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $561.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 93.42%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $558.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 426.74%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 99.18%. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 49.06%. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $151.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 2,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 68.44%. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 64.42%. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 36.97%. The sale prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 1,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc reduced to a holding in Logitech International SA by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $81.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wd Rutherford Llc still held 215 shares as of 2021-12-31.