WBI Investments, Inc. Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: LRCX, F, CSCO, HPQ, PAYX, BKR, STX, XOM, FANG, COP, FAF, BLK, LPX, HPE, SCHW, DRI, NTAP, CVX, SSNC, WTW, CAH, NSC, SSD, AFL, DOV, BEN, GWW, CL, ABT, TEL, DVN, AMAT, TT, CSX, UNM, CI, ANTM, ACN, OVV, CERN, PHM, KLAC, COST, CWH, KBR, SHV, MDLZ, CWEN.A, BGFV, SJI, HESM, TER, CATO, PETS, RGR, AMGN, COO, MSI, USMV, XSW, SPTI, NUSA, HYEM, GVI, DIAL, CORP, DOUG, MFUS, PFFR, NWL, SMDV,
- Added Positions: HYG, HYLB, ABBV, PFF, NOC, KEY, NEM, LYB, ADM, TIP, HSY, TIPX, DOW, RYH, BIL, PTLC, PTMC, AGZ, WU, PBCT, JPSE, SPMB, OMF, TXN, NAVI, IXJ, MBB, VZ, BBSA, XLP, FHN, RHS, GILD, KHC, XRX, IYH, FNB, MCY, HYLV, VGSH, PFG, UVE, OMFL, FFBC, SAFT, VIRT, VGT, FULT, VHT, XLU, APAM, UVV, ETD, SCHJ, IHF, SWM,
- Reduced Positions: ANGL, TSN, OMC, MMC, WBA, WBII, IP, FNF, WBIF, WBIG, WBIL, IBM, ABC, MO, ETRN, WBIT, SGU, WBIY, FIBR, HRB, GLT, XLV, IDU, XSLV, COWZ, SO, ORI, IRM, EOG, JPUS, SPHY, FRG, WM, PFE, RWJ, SPTS, SCCO,
- Sold Out: USHY, IWV, VTI, KMI, IWM, USB, VB, SCHB, MSFT, FB, HIG, ROST, FSK, NFLX, AVGO, ALLE, WMT, HD, PAG, SHOP, KSS, TFC, GD, AMZN, LHX, ALL, SJNK, HBAN, IPG, SHYG, LOW, MU, CRH, PH, EVR, STPZ, CINF, SHW, GPC, SNV, HLI, MET, RE, PG, PEP, DE, COF, PNC, WSM, IWB, VOO, WSO, RHI, LEN, SBUX, NYCB, TSCO, M, BGS, GOOGL, PRI, RGP, UNH, ASB, AA, XMLV, MC, ISBC, AGM, FNLC, ATLO, XHS, ACNB, AMCR, JHG, CCEP, AJG, T, SLVM, KD,
For the details of WBI Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wbi+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WBI Investments, Inc.
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 1,132,198 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4867.74%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 514,945 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18817.89%
- WBI Power Factor High Dividend Shares (WBIY) - 1,161,554 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 928,533 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.5%
- WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF) - 904,821 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $561.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 358,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 99,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 166,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 43,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 219,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18817.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 514,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4867.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 1,132,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 280.28%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 114,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 333,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 689.67%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $380.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KeyCorp (KEY)
WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in KeyCorp by 172.66%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 237,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of WBI Investments, Inc.. Also check out:
1. WBI Investments, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WBI Investments, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WBI Investments, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WBI Investments, Inc. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs