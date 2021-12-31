WBI Investments, Inc. Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: LRCX, F, CSCO, HPQ, PAYX, BKR, STX, XOM, FANG, COP, FAF, BLK, LPX, HPE, SCHW, DRI, NTAP, CVX, SSNC, WTW, CAH, NSC, SSD, AFL, DOV, BEN, GWW, CL, ABT, TEL, DVN, AMAT, TT, CSX, UNM, CI, ANTM, ACN, OVV, CERN, PHM, KLAC, COST, CWH, KBR, SHV, MDLZ, CWEN.A, BGFV, SJI, HESM, TER, CATO, PETS, RGR, AMGN, COO, MSI, USMV, XSW, SPTI, NUSA, HYEM, GVI, DIAL, CORP, DOUG, MFUS, PFFR, NWL, SMDV,

Red Bank, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Lam Research Corp, Ford Motor Co, sells iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WBI Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, WBI Investments, Inc. owns 171 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 1,132,198 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4867.74% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 514,945 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18817.89% WBI Power Factor High Dividend Shares (WBIY) - 1,161,554 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 928,533 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.5% WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF) - 904,821 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%

WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $561.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 358,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 99,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 166,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 43,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 219,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18817.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 514,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4867.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 1,132,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 280.28%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 114,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 333,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 689.67%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $380.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. added to a holding in KeyCorp by 172.66%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 237,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81.

WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47.

WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

WBI Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.