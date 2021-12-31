OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Avantor Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Great Western Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: AVTRPA.PFD, AGG, VCIT, VCSH, CEF, CCAC, ZG, BENE, VTAQ, CRHC, TWND, SCVX, MPAC, NSTB, VYGG, SHYG, ALAC, UPTD, FPF, PFDR, HCIC, HMCO, AUS, ERES, HCAR, NUV, LHC, VPCC, BNIX, STL, DISCA, RAM, SNRH, CNTQ, CRU, BIT, STNE, CHPM, CAS, ETJ, YSG, DSL, DTRT, KVSA, GPAC, KWAC, LCAP, OSTR, SFIX,

AVTRPA.PFD, AGG, VCIT, VCSH, CEF, CCAC, ZG, BENE, VTAQ, CRHC, TWND, SCVX, MPAC, NSTB, VYGG, SHYG, ALAC, UPTD, FPF, PFDR, HCIC, HMCO, AUS, ERES, HCAR, NUV, LHC, VPCC, BNIX, STL, DISCA, RAM, SNRH, CNTQ, CRU, BIT, STNE, CHPM, CAS, ETJ, YSG, DSL, DTRT, KVSA, GPAC, KWAC, LCAP, OSTR, SFIX, Added Positions: NEEPO, PSLV, PHYS, HYG, KYN, MUDS, MUDS, YSAC, BTAQ, PSTH, ZNTE, BWAC, GACQ, OTEC, RICO,

NEEPO, PSLV, PHYS, HYG, KYN, MUDS, MUDS, YSAC, BTAQ, PSTH, ZNTE, BWAC, GACQ, OTEC, RICO, Reduced Positions: BND, PAA, RIOT, IMAQ, AWP, NTG,

BND, PAA, RIOT, IMAQ, AWP, NTG, Sold Out: IUSB, GWB, SCHZ, SV, GSKY, CWEN.A, DISCK, SCPL, FOX, DM, PFL, FPAC, FPAC, CADE, CADE, GPCO, ISBC, AMTBB, CLOE, LTRPA, ADX, MCMJ, GSAQ, EXG, ESSC, GNOG, PNTM, GIW, VTA, RA, PFN, EFT, BSGA, PMO, APSG, CII, SPXX,

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantor Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Great Western Bancorp Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Plains All American Pipeline LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OTA Financial Group L.P.. As of 2021Q4, OTA Financial Group L.P. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OTA Financial Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ota+financial+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Avantor Inc (AVTRpA.PFD) - 250,239 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEW) - 275,678 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 657.15% Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 1,285,091 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.11% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 114,007 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 667.36% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 532,340 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.37%

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $111.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.1%. The holding were 250,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 61,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 64,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 41,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 85,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 126,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 667.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $68.09, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 114,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,285,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 532,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 49,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc by 563.89%. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 265,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 374.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 188,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.56 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $32.98.