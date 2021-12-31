OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Avantor Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Great Western Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: AVTRPA.PFD, AGG, VCIT, VCSH, CEF, CCAC, ZG, BENE, VTAQ, CRHC, TWND, SCVX, MPAC, NSTB, VYGG, SHYG, ALAC, UPTD, FPF, PFDR, HCIC, HMCO, AUS, ERES, HCAR, NUV, LHC, VPCC, BNIX, STL, DISCA, RAM, SNRH, CNTQ, CRU, BIT, STNE, CHPM, CAS, ETJ, YSG, DSL, DTRT, KVSA, GPAC, KWAC, LCAP, OSTR, SFIX,
- Added Positions: NEEPO, PSLV, PHYS, HYG, KYN, MUDS, MUDS, YSAC, BTAQ, PSTH, ZNTE, BWAC, GACQ, OTEC, RICO,
- Reduced Positions: BND, PAA, RIOT, IMAQ, AWP, NTG,
- Sold Out: IUSB, GWB, SCHZ, SV, GSKY, CWEN.A, DISCK, SCPL, FOX, DM, PFL, FPAC, FPAC, CADE, CADE, GPCO, ISBC, AMTBB, CLOE, LTRPA, ADX, MCMJ, GSAQ, EXG, ESSC, GNOG, PNTM, GIW, VTA, RA, PFN, EFT, BSGA, PMO, APSG, CII, SPXX,
For the details of OTA Financial Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ota+financial+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OTA Financial Group L.P.
- Avantor Inc (AVTRpA.PFD) - 250,239 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEW) - 275,678 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 657.15%
- Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 1,285,091 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.11%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 114,007 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 667.36%
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 532,340 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.37%
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $111.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.1%. The holding were 250,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 61,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 64,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 41,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 85,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 126,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 667.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $68.09, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 114,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,285,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 532,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 49,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc by 563.89%. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 265,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 374.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 188,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9.Sold Out: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.56 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73.Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $32.98.
