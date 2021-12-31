Mitchell Capital Management Co Buys Microsoft Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

- New Purchases: UBER, OXY, CBRE, JD,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, V, HD, ANTM, APH, ACWX, BHP, SHOP, LULU, CWI, VALE, UNH, JPM, SCHA, COP, DNNGY, CSCO, SCHX, WM, MLM, BAC, MS, IUSV, KBR, AXP, APPS, CVS, VUG, SCHM, MYRG, KEYS, ETSY, NEE, AMAT, BRK.B, BLK, CAT, CVX, DHR, DD, EME, WMT, JNJ, LRCX, PEP, LIN, TGT, TXN, WMMVY,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, IWF, AMZN, ADDYY, TMO, FB, IUSG, EPAM, SEDG, IVV, IDXX, CERN, FISV, ENPH, NVDA, RCL, ADBE, MTD, NTOIY, IXUS, MGA, SBUX, SWKS, DIS, HON, AVGO, QCOM, NKE, IJH, SPGI, BABA, MKSI, CNI, CMCSA, IJR, ROAD, MPWR, VWDRY, ULTA, CRM, SYY, HMC,
- Sold Out: MA, TYL, BMY, ZWS, TMUS, VIVHY, WRAP, NOMD, RUN, NVS, MRNA, IT, TWLO,
For the details of MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitchell+capital+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,590 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.30%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,628 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,430 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,716 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 41,414 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 55,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 69,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 97,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 50.50%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 102.50%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $442.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 73.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: Vivendi SE (VIVHY)
Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Vivendi SE. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $35, with an estimated average price of $19.09.
