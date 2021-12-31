Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tufton Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Wynn Resorts, Sells Chesapeake Utilities Corp, General Electric Co, Organon

Investment company Tufton Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Wynn Resorts, Meta Platforms Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Chesapeake Utilities Corp, General Electric Co, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tufton Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Tufton Capital Management owns 132 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tufton Capital Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,695 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,382 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 101,977 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,036 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 124,976 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $84.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 57.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 150,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $236.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.



