Tufton Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Wynn Resorts, Sells Chesapeake Utilities Corp, General Electric Co, Organon

New Purchases: MUB, WYNN, FB, MRVL, MA, SLCA, IHI, ETN,

MUB, WYNN, FB, MRVL, MA, SLCA, IHI, ETN, Added Positions: CSCO, CVX, CCI, WFC, CARR, CAT, GLW, NXPI, TJX, DLR, DOW, MRK, AMZN, STZ, DIS, PINS, PNC, IVV, PFE, V, MDT, FDX, BSX, IEFA, IEMG, BA,

CSCO, CVX, CCI, WFC, CARR, CAT, GLW, NXPI, TJX, DLR, DOW, MRK, AMZN, STZ, DIS, PINS, PNC, IVV, PFE, V, MDT, FDX, BSX, IEFA, IEMG, BA, Reduced Positions: CPK, MSFT, T, OTIS, GOOG, LMT, SDY, SYY, OGN, INTC, VFC, OLN, PEP, SPLV, CMG, TSM, CB, INTU, IBM, GOOGL, KO, MO, CRM, SO, TROW, MCD, UNP, MKC, FREL, CSX, VEU,

CPK, MSFT, T, OTIS, GOOG, LMT, SDY, SYY, OGN, INTC, VFC, OLN, PEP, SPLV, CMG, TSM, CB, INTU, IBM, GOOGL, KO, MO, CRM, SO, TROW, MCD, UNP, MKC, FREL, CSX, VEU, Sold Out: GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Wynn Resorts, Meta Platforms Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Chesapeake Utilities Corp, General Electric Co, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tufton Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Tufton Capital Management owns 132 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tufton Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tufton+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,695 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,382 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Target Corp (TGT) - 101,977 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,036 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 124,976 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $84.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 57.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 150,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $236.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.