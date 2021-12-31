Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Simmons Bank Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Murphy Oil Corp, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Activision Blizzard Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Simmons Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Murphy Oil Corp, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Activision Blizzard Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simmons Bank. As of 2021Q4, Simmons Bank owns 376 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Simmons Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simmons+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Simmons Bank
  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 147,475 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
  2. Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) - 2,182,248 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.74%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,816 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 117,347 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 701,991 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
New Purchase: Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $193.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $258.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Simmons Bank initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 98.20%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $177.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Murphy Oil Corp by 524.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 63,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $152.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 52.51%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2412.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 190.78%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $146.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Simmons Bank added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $50.81 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $53.86.

Sold Out: VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in VanEck Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $88.92 and $95.66, with an estimated average price of $93.34.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Simmons Bank sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.



