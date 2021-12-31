Elemental Capital Partners LLC Buys Akoustis Technologies Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, VirnetX Holding Corp

For the details of Elemental Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elemental+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Elemental Capital Partners LLC
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 1,572,599 shares, 21.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Bloom Energy Corp (BE) - 1,259,046 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 368,399 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72%
- Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) - 2,365,027 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.02%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 195,630 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
Elemental Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 2,365,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Elemental Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)
Elemental Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in VirnetX Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.44.
