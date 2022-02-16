TEAF Announces 2021 Fund Tax Characterization of Distributions, Release of Annual Report and Upcoming Webinar

Today Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) announced the tax characterization of 2021 distributions paid to its common stockholders.

2021 Tax Characterization of Distributions

For tax purposes, TEAF's 2021 distributions were characterized as 32% as ordinary income, 39% qualified dividend income and 29% return of capital.

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2021 distributions is available at www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

A copy of the information is also available upon request by calling (866) 362-9331.

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

Annual Report

The adviser also announced today the release of the 2021 annual stockholders' report. The annual report is available online at https%3A%2F%2Fcef.ecofininvest.com%2Ffunds%2Fteaf/. Please call (866) 362-9331 or email [email protected] to request a hard copy of this report free of charge.

Upcoming Webinar

Please see a link to register for an upcoming webinar that will provide an update on the fund as well as an outlook on the sectors and direct investments in the fund.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:00am ET/10:00am CT

Register here.

Quarterly Commentary

TEAF commentary has been published for the fourth calendar quarter of 2021. The commentary piece highlights fund performance of the public and direct investments in the essential asset sectors in which the fund invests. A copy of the commentary piece is available here on the company website.

For additional information on this fund, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fcef.ecofininvest.com%2Ffunds%2Fteaf%2F.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund’s sub-adviser.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

