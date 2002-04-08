InterDigital Recognized for Wireless and Video Standards Contributions in Global Top 100 Innovation Report

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC, Financial), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it has been recognized in the LexisNexis “Innovation Momentum 2022: The Global Top 100” report for its contributions to wireless and video standards.



The “Innovation Momentum 2022: The Global Top 100” report uncovers forward-looking technological developments and spotlights innovative companies. The report recognizes those that have contributed “Innovation Momentum” over the last two years, have demonstrated exceptional technology relevance for the future, and that are outperforming their peers. The 2022 report focuses on three specific industries— pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors—as part of a wider review of 11 industry sectors in total. InterDigital is included in the “Research & Development” industry sector.

“As a key player and contributor to standards, especially for 5G and video, we are honored to be included in this report. We are delighted to be called out as a truly innovative company making forward-looking technology developments, which, in our case, are shaping the future of communications and immersive experiences,” said Liren Chen, President and CEO, at InterDigital. “InterDigital has played an integral role in the development of key standards over the last several years, especially for 5G, and having these contributions recognized reinforces the critical work our engineering teams deliver to bring the next generation of wireless networks to life.”

The Innovation Momentum was developed to provide an unbiased methodology to identify innovators who outperformed their peers over the last two years. Taken into consideration was the “Technology Relevance” of a patent portfolio and whether it has significantly increased for small portfolios or has been maintained or even increased in the case of large portfolios. In addition, “Market Coverage”, which includes portfolio size development and the global filing strategy, was also evaluated as part of the methodology. As of December 31, 2020, InterDigital’s wholly owned subsidiaries held a portfolio of nearly 28,000 patents and patent applications related to wireless communications, video coding, display technology, and other areas relevant to the wireless and consumer electronics industries.

InterDigital has been a pioneer in wireless research and development for five decades. In addition to a heritage of video leadership, the InterDigital’s world-class Research and Innovation Lab has designed and developed a range of key technologies instrumental to digital cellular and wireless networks, and has actively contributed to the development of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G. Over the last 20 years, InterDigital has made more than 10,000 contributions to global standards, including more than 1,000 contributions to foundational video standards.



The LexisNexis “Innovation Momentum 2022: The Global Top 100” report is available to download here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.