R1 Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ( RCM) (“R1”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, proudly announced that it received a 100% ranking on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s (HRC) 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. R1 joins the ranks of over 840 U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.



“We’re proud to receive the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality,” said Joe Flanagan, chief executive officer of R1. “While we know there’s more work to do, the HRC CEI rating of 100% is an indication that we are taking the right steps. We’re committed to putting our values into action and believe in creating an inclusive and diverse environment where all of our associates feel welcome, valued and free to be their full selves at work.”

“I’m excited we received a 100% HRC CEI rating in our first year of participation,” said Lashana Jackson, R1’s senior vice president of talent management & inclusion. “The process is rigorous, but so valuable in that it helps companies like R1 assess what more we can do to support an inclusive workplace. By driving best practices like unconscious bias training, leader accountability and a companywide Inclusion & Diversity scorecard, we are better positioned to attract and retain the best and most diverse talent that will in turn help us make healthcare simpler for our customers and the patients they serve.”

In 2002, the first year of the HRC CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world since its inception. This year’s index reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The HRC CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the HRC CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The HRC CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families Supporting an inclusive culture Corporate social responsibility

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.



“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, senior vice president of programs, research and training at the Human Rights Campaign. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality and congratulate R1 for working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.



Contact:

Laura Kelly

312.719.3257

[email protected]