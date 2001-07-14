MSP Recovery's LifeWallet Announces Data of More than 1 Million Patients Uploaded to Platform Less Than a Month Since Launch

MSP Recovery, LLC (“MSP Recovery” or “MSP”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, that in July agreed to a business combination with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP, LCAPW) today announced that since releasing LifeWallet Powered by MSP Recovery less+than+a+month ago, the data of more than 1 million patients has been uploaded onto the LifeWallet platform in partnership with leading healthcare providers.

MSP Recovery also announced the launch of LifeWallet+Powered+by+MSP+Recovery+on+Apple%26rsquo%3Bs+AppStore, allowing Americans easier access to this technology, which is designed to help save lives by giving individuals control over their own healthcare history when they need it most.

The LifeWallet app’s facial recognition technology will speed access to vital medical records and allow users to give first responders access to critical life-saving information. MSP also expects LifeWallet to be available for download for Android devices in the Google Play Store.

LifeWallet has also entered into agreements with dozens of collegiate athletes through “name image and likeness” (NIL) contracts, including University of Miami football quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, and teammates Jake Garcia, James Williams, and Leonard Taylor, as well as the first female LifeWallet NIL athlete, University of Miami golfer, Morgan Pankow. LifeWallet is capturing the medical information of young athletes to help improve their medical care and patient outcomes.

LifeWallet, powered by MSP Recovery’s sophisticated data analytics, is designed to help first responders and healthcare providers quickly and easily access patient medical histories when they’re needed most. The platform will enable informed decision-making and improved patient care to help save lives. LifeWallet was created with high security standards, and private information is protected on a HIPAA compliant platform from a security perspective.

“Just three weeks after we launched LifeWallet, it’s become very clear that our vision for LifeWallet is resonating among a growing group of healthcare providers and their patients,” said MSP Recovery Founder and CEO, John H. Ruiz. “They see the value of using LifeWallet to locate, organize and easily access medical records stored by healthcare providers across multiple platforms.”

American healthcare data systems are fragmented with data stored in passive knowledge silos ill-equipped to handle integration challenges. MSP Recovery has developed a deep understanding of these data integration issues and through a powerful+partnership with Palantir+Foundry, continues to grow a legal and healthcare data ecosystem.

About LifeWallet

LifeWallet aims to empower people to take control of their health. When an individual suffers a medical emergency, first responders and healthcare providers have no information on their medical history. With LifeWallet, emergency personnel can access a patient’s critical health information including medications, history of strokes or heart attacks, even allergies. At the emergency room and at routine doctors’ visits, patient information is quickly and seamlessly exchanged. Saving time, saving lives.

LifeWallet is part of MSP Recovery’s Chase to Pay platform, providing real-time analytics at the point of care, helping identify the primary insurer, assisting providers in receiving reasonable and customary rates for accident-related treatment, shortening MSP’s collection time frame, and increasing revenue visibility and predictability. To find out more, or register for LifeWallet, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifewallet.com%2F

About MSP Recovery

Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating life-saving technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com

