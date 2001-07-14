Billtrust to Host Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call on March 1, 2022

BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, will host a conference call to discuss results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Flint Lane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be available via webcast at investors.billtrust.com under the heading “News & Events.” To participate via telephone, please dial 877-407-3982 (toll free) or 201-493-6780 (international).

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and can be accessed on the investor relations website or by dialing 844-512-2921 (toll free) or 412-317-6671 (international) using conference ID 13726326. The replay will be available through Tuesday March 15, 2022.

