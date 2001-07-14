Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) is inviting grocery store guests to shop from the comfort of their home with free delivery on all online Fast+Lane® orders exceeding $35 beginning Feb. 1.

“As part of SpartanNash’s mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life, we are pleased to offer quick and convenient home delivery for our guests who may be looking to avoid driving during wintry weather conditions or who want to stay safe at home during the pandemic,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy+McClellan.

Through Fast Lane, guests may order from any grocery department, including beer, wine and liquor where permitted by law, for the same prices that are available in-store. Orders are fulfilled by SpartanNash personal shoppers who focus on selecting fresh, high-quality items and who communicate directly with guests via text messaging to determine preferences such as ripeness of fruit or thickness of steak. SpartanNash personal shoppers always communicate substitutions and out-of-stocks and ask guests if they want to add any last-minute products to their order. They are trained to select items with the latest expiration date and to diligently inspect all products for integrity.

The free home delivery promotion will be available for a limited time in February, with the discount included automatically at checkout. To take advantage of the savings, visit shopthefastlane.comor shop the mobile app for SpartanNash-owned grocery stores under the banners Family Fare, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Espartannash.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

