Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Massachusetts

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in Massachusetts have seen an increase in deployments of the Enphase® Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as extreme weather and power outages continue to impact the state.

Residential storage capacity is rapidly expanding in Massachusetts, with deployments expected to grow eight-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie. The expected growth is due primarily to customers looking for reliable backup options, as well as forward looking policy like the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program, which continues to offer incentives for residents to make the switch to solar and battery storage systems.

“Our customers are well acquainted with extreme weather,” said Daniel Mello Guimaraes, CEO and co-founder of Boston Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “As these weather events become more frequent and severe, many residents are experiencing power outages and craving energy resilience. We confidently offer the Enphase IQ Battery to our customers so they have high-quality, safe, and reliable backup power for when it’s needed most.”

On top of the incentives offered by the SMART program, Massachusetts homeowners in National Grid, Eversource, and Cape Light Compact territories can also earn up to $1,056 a year by enrolling their Enphase IQ Batteries in the ConnectedSolutions program. Through the ConnectedSolutions program, homeowners are compensated for allowing their batteries to discharge during peak demand events to help stabilize the grid.

“Enphase’s complete home energy system is one of the best solutions on the market,” said Matthew Devlin, co-founder and master electrician at Devlin Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “Together, we’re able to offer our customers the utmost control over their own clean energy so they can live sustainably and improve their energy independence.”

​​Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase® App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with a 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“As a leading installer of batteries in Massachusetts, we depend on Enphase’s high-quality product design and dependable results in outage situations,” said Patrick Rondeau, general manager and co-owner of Valley Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “Thanks to our partnership with Enphase, we’re installing the most innovative solar and battery technology available and continue to deliver exceptional customer experience day in and day out.”

“We are proud to partner with the best installers in Massachusetts to deploy our industry-leading products so homeowners can truly become resilient and take control over their energy future,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase. “Helping to provide an exceptional customer experience is part of our DNA. The Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, has revolutionized home energy and we look forward to continuing to set a high standard with ongoing innovation for years to come.”

