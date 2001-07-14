REPAY Adds Technology Veteran David Guthrie as New Chief Technology Officer

Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced the addition of David Guthrie to the executive team in the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his role as CTO, Guthrie will focus on bringing the company new capabilities, integrating technologies via mergers and acquisitions, and product development at scale to further strengthen REPAY’s role in providing exceptional payment processing solutions.

Guthrie brings extensive experience driving technology and product strategies, with a deep understanding of converging internet, communications, web, and software technologies. He joins REPAY from Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, where he was the Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. In these dual roles, Guthrie balanced technical understanding and leadership communication to his oversight of security, IT, and M&A assessments for the company. Prior to joining Sharecare, he held leadership roles with various private and public companies, including Chief Technology Officer of MedCast/WebMD with a focus on webmd.com consumer content and delivery technologies, Chief Technology Officer of PGi where he led all global technology ops, R&D, product and the integration of numerous acquired technologies, Chief Product Officer of PatientPoint, partner at Fuqua Ventures, and multiple board and advisory positions for healthcare IT and communication services companies. Throughout his career, his responsibilities have included technology strategy, product management, research and development, technical operations, user experience design, and security.

John Morris, REPAY’s CEO, commented: “As a technology-first company, it’s crucial that we have someone who can lead our technology teams to drive results and expand our capabilities. Now, with David joining the team, we are in a better position than ever to renew our technical expertise and grow in our efforts for digital transformation. With the breadth of his background, David brings deep industry knowledge to help REPAY continue growing and integrating innovative solutions that meet our customers’ needs across the various verticals we serve.”

“As a technologist at heart, I was especially interested in joining REPAY knowing how they’ve excelled at building and integrating complementary technologies that fit the needs of their customers while also offering top-notch user experiences,” said David Guthrie. “I’m excited to ingrain myself in the world of payments, as the new frontier in innovation. Together, I am confident that we’ll be able to bring the company to new heights, and I’m looking forward to the future!”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about REPAY’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect future operations, products and services. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond REPAY’s control, including, without limitation, the factors described in REPAY’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about REPAY or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than REPAY, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005170/en/