Technology Executive Ambika Kapur Joins Dynatrace Board of Directors

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced the appointment of Ambika Kapur to its board of directors. Ms. Kapur, an experienced go-to-market executive, has served in senior roles at leading technology companies, including VMWare, Bracket Computing, and Cisco.

“I am delighted to welcome Ambika to Dynatrace,” said Rick McConnell, Dynatrace CEO. “Her experience directing product innovation from inception through market leadership will enable us to further scale our business to help the world’s leading organizations tame cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation.”

“It is an honor to join the Dynatrace board,” said Ambika Kapur. “The company is addressing a huge market, and its platform has become essential for organizations executing digital transformation in the cloud. The combination of industry-leading technology, a world-class team, and happy customers position Dynatrace extremely well for ongoing success. I look forward to helping guide the company to extend this strong position.”

In addition to her role on the Dynatrace board, Ms. Kapur currently serves as VP of product marketing for the Network and Advanced Security Business Group at VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Before this role, she served as Chief Product Officer at DataTribe, a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world-class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles at companies including Bracket Computing, a pioneer in cloud virtualization systems, acquired by VMware in 2018, and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) as head of product management for the company’s Security Technology Business Unit. Ms. Kapur is a graduate of the Delhi School of Economics at the University of Delhi, where she earned a master’s degree in economics.

