BRP Group, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Promotion

BRP+Group%2C+Inc.+%28%26ldquo%3BBRP+Group%26rdquo%3B%29 (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, is pleased to announce that Seth Cohen has been promoted to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of BRP Group, effective January 31, 2022.

In his role reporting to Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group, Mr. Cohen will lead BRP Group’s legal, compliance and regulatory function.

Trevor Baldwin said, “Seth brings more than two decades of experience working across multiple industries. He has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams, supporting business growth and advising executives. He is an accomplished legal strategist and business lawyer. We are pleased to add Seth to our executive leadership team as his broad expertise will be valuable as our firm continues to grow and execute on its long-term objectives.”

Mr. Cohen has been with BRP Group since February 2020 in a variety of roles, most recently as Deputy General Counsel and Chief Information Security Officer.

Mr. Cohen came to BRP Group from Savills North America, where he served as Senior Vice President, Legal - Strategic Initiatives. Prior to that, he served in a number of leadership positions within the legal department at Cisco Systems, Inc., after having spent time at Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal (now Dentons) and leading his own law firm.

“I am honored to join BRP’s executive leadership team as General Counsel at this incredibly exciting time in the firm's history,” added Mr. Cohen. “I look forward to working more closely with such a highly respected team and continuing to execute on BRP Group’s strategic objectives to achieve even greater results.”

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 700,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in BRP Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in BRP Group’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to BRP Group’s business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on BRP Group’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

