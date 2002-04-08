FreeMove Alliance and Millicom cooperate to better serve Multinationals across the Americas

Paris, France and Luxembourg– January 31, 2022 – FreeMove Alliance, the global mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telia and Telecom Italia, and Millicom, a leading provider of fixed, mobile and digital services in Latin America serving enterprise customers through its Tigo Business brand, announced today that they have signed a partnership agreement to offer seamless connectivity solutions to multinational customers (MNCs) across the Americas and beyond.

The new partnership will expand FreeMove Alliance’s reach in Latin America, adding Millicom’s eight mobile communications markets: Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Paraguay to its network of already more than one hundred markets worldwide. The cooperation will prove valuable in particular to T-Mobile US and TIM Brasil, both FreeMove Alliance members whose multinational customer bases are regularly doing business across the Americas.

“The strategic focus of FreeMove Alliance is to promote the power of global mobility as we enable collaboration between multinational companies and national operators. Therefore, we are very excited to welcome Millicom to our community,” says Lazaro Fernandez, General Manager of FreeMove Alliance. “With Millicom, our partners and customers gain eight strong, emerging markets in Central and South America in one go. The partnership allows us also to further optimize the investment MNCs have made to deliver top notch mobile connectivity across borders.”

Millicom’s multinational customers who already operate in one or more of Millicom’s eight Latin American mobile markets now have access to the alliance’s tier one operators in the US, Brasil and Europe, as well as its wider global network. They will also benefit from the FreeMove Alliance’s centralized enterprise mobility offerings including Contracting, Reporting, Ordering and Incident Management, as well as its extensive global business support.

"We are delighted to join FreeMove Alliance,” says Augusto Dumit, MNCs & Wholesale Director, Latin America at Millicom. “Customer centricity lies at the heart of everything we do, so the decision was an easy one as FreeMove Alliance’s services will offer our Tigo Business MNC clients a number of tangible benefits. The new partnership will also extend Millicom’s seamless MNC solutions to the US and globally, allowing us to strengthen our position in Latin America’s competitive mobile managed services market.”

About FreeMove Alliance

Established in 2003, FreeMove Alliance is the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia and Telia. It serves as a mobile services hub that helps multinationals to optimize their investment in mobile connectivity by offering global access to the most reliable networks though a central point of management. FreeMove Alliance promotes the power of global mobility by enabling collaboration between multinational companies and local operators. It offers best-in-class connectivity across 90% of its footprint via its members’ award-winning networks, as well as streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support and value-added services in more than 100 countries.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of the end of September 2021, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employ close to 21,000 people and provide mobile services to approximately 44 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

